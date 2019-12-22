What a sad time we are in. Not only is it dark, dreary and cold, but all the Republicans and two-and-a-half Democrats in the House of Representatives have turned away from honesty, decency and our sacred democracy to choose power and money. Also, lest we forget, being disloyal to our “king” results in being called nasty names on the playground.

The nation’s economy has been steadily climbing for 11 years, and President Obama was in the White House for eight of those years.

The Senate has vowed not to remove our sitting president but they could restrain him from causing any more damage by not allowing him to go outside of the country. He could stay here and fuss and fume and leave the important work to those who have read a history book.

Sad, sad, sad.

Carole Richards, Livermore

