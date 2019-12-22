BUCKFIELD – Thomas L. Holland, 62, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home in Buckfield.

Born on Jan. 16, 1957 in Rumford, to Stanley and Claire (Pelletier) Holland, Thomas graduated from Rumford High School in 1975, marrying Peggy Greenwood on July 3, 1999 and building a life together on their farm on the top of the hill.

Maintaining a career in construction, Thomas was a heavy equipment operator and foreman for Cianbro and other local construction companies. In earlier years, he was a member of the Canton Fire Department, and more recently he was a member of the Buckfield Road Committee.

Thomas loved spending time with his family, including his grandchildren who were very special to him. When he wasn’t out enjoying hunting and fishing, during growing season Thomas was very active in the garden, nurturing blueberry bushes and a variety of fruit trees. One of his hobbies was canning a good portion of his harvest into pickles, jams and pasta sauces. His homemade macaroni and cheese was a fan favorite at all the holiday parties.

Thomas enjoyed working with wood, having constructed an addition onto the kitchen and a garage, as well as making finished furniture for his home, and family. He was skilled working with automobiles and he had the ability to fix most things that came his way. Thomas was an animal lover – especially adoring his cat, Kit and late cat, Oliver, his Boxer, Bim and his late black lab, Brutus.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Peggy; three children, Jason Holland and partner Theresa Jackson, Dawn Daigle, and Darci Holland; three stepchildren, Jennifer Hussey-Lowell, Thomas Lowell, Lindsay and husband, Brody Youland; six grandchildren, Aubree Daigle, Colton Daigle, Hudson and Charlotte Youland, Payton Lowell and partner, Drew Child, Reilly Hussey and partner, Tyler Day; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Bryce Child. He is survived by several siblings, Paul Holland and partner Nan Parritt, Patricia Hickey, Mary Arsenault, twin brother, Tim Holland and wife Karen, Colleen Holland and partner Scott Waite, Jessica Manfre and husband Phil, Nona Holland and partner David Vance; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, David Holland.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on December 29 at Buckfield High School.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on December 29 at Buckfield High School.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Buckfield Rescue

Association

PO Box 99

Buckfield, ME 04220

or to the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

