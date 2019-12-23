100 Years Ago: 1919
Willis M. Abbott has sold his house on the corner of Goff and Court streets. Auburn. to Dr. Harold W.Garcelon of Lewiston. The house was formerly the house of Holman F. Day, now of Boston.
50 Years Ago: 1969
The Lewiston-Auburn Go-Getters Club will hold its annual Christmas Party next Tuesday, at Marcos Restaurant at 7.30 am. There will be an exchange of gifts. All members are invited to attend.
25 Years Ago: 1994
Children in the Auburn Arts After School program helped to create a festive atmosphere in the lobby of The Public Theatre In Lewiston by decorating a Christmas tree. The students participating were: James Wilkins, Andrew Wigton, Peter Westcott, Andrea Joy, Spencer Wigton, Wesley Davis, Margaret Joy, and Luke Livingston. The trees were donated by Sears Roebuck & Co., Lewiston.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.
