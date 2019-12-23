DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to follow up with Sun Spots to let everyone know that my gold necklace that I lost on Saturday, Dec. 14 was found! I had lost it when I was out Christmas shopping with my husband in Lewiston and my original letter was published in Sun Spots on Dec. 19. I got the Christmas Miracle I asked for as a very kind woman named Kathleen from Oxford found it in the Kohl’s parking lot and brought it to the Sun Journal office for me to retrieve. I couldn’t be happier!

— AnnMarie, South Paris

ANSWER: When I got the call from the Executive Editor Judy Meyer telling me that the necklace was brought to the Sun Journal, I was so very happy and couldn’t wait to call AnnMarie to tell her. It was just the best to hear the relief and happiness in her voice and to know that Sun Spots was once again instrumental in reuniting a precious item with its owner. I really felt like a bit of a Christmas angel and a holiday elf all rolled into one! It really was a miracle that this small item was not only found, but that it is completely unharmed!

A special thank you to Kathleen for being a Sun Spots reader and for bringing the necklace to the Sun Journal.

Please remember that if you lose an item while you’re out and about, send a good description of it to Sun Spots along with a phone number where we can reach you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We want to thank a kind gentleman who paid for our breakfast at Dubois Café on Dec. 13. He said he did this in memory of his friend, so we also want to send our condolences to him. We will pay it forward. Thanks again from the Penguin Lunch Bunch Group.

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: These acts of kindness are truly inspirational! Read on:

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m a young mother with a baby and a 2-year-old. Last week, I was at the Portland Jetport and my flight back to Philadelphia was delayed by two hours. By the time we got on the plane, my toddler was really out of sorts, but a very kind couple helped me by entertaining him, reading to him, and even singing silly songs.

When we got off the plane in Philly, the woman said they lived in Lewiston and were on their way to see their grandchildren in Pennsylvania. They helped me carry my belongings off the plane and made sure my husband was there to meet me in baggage claim before they went on their way. Thank you, Paul and Jean, for giving this tired mom help. You really restored my faith that everything always works out. Merry Christmas to you both!

—Adrienne, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

ANSWER: I was once a young mom flying alone with small children and know exactly what this feels like. If you are traveling this holiday season, take a look around to see if there’s anyone you can help. Even just offering an encouraging word can make all the difference to someone who is far from home.

