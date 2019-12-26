DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you to the Calvary United Methodist Church at 59 Sabattus St. in Lewiston for allowing Rose’s Room to use the space to meet on the first Wednesday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m. The first meeting will be held on Jan. 8, due to the proximity of New Year’s Day.

Rose’s Room is a support group for family and friends of incarcerated loved ones. In addition to our thanks to the Calvary United Methodist Church, we would like to announce the opening of a Rose’s Room in Winslow at the St. Joseph Center at 80 Garland Road. Meetings will be held the last Thursday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. with the first meeting on Feb. 27. We welcome the 8th Chapter of Rose’s Room to Winslow.

We at Rose’s Room have all been through what many family members and friends are going through now. The hardest step is the first one, whether it be a phone call or to walk into a meeting. Please call to learn more about Rose’s Room at 998-2547. Remember, you are not alone.

We thank Sun Spots and the Sun Journal for your support and for helping us to make Rose’s Room grow so quickly! — Rose, no town

ANSWER: Rose, thank you for your dedication to help those who are going through a tough time. I also want to commend the folks at Calvary Methodist Church and the St. Joseph Center for stepping up to provide a safe space for support.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have names of housecleaners who serve the Lewiston-Auburn area in your Rolodex? — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: Here are the ones I have: House Cleaners of Maine in Greene (517-7330); Household Hygienators (contact them through Facebook); and Jackie’s Cleaning & Maintenance in Lewiston (jackiescleaning.com, 784-0632).

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Dec. 24 Sun Spots, I hope Doris can find someone locally who can build her a puzzle table, but there are many options on-line specifically for puzzles including folding tables, trays and table-top boards. I’ve seen them on Amazon, etsy.com and a company called Bits and Pieces (bitsandpieces.com). I use a cork bulletin board that I just put on my lap and slide it under my bed when I take a break from it. A friend uses a wooden TV tray he got at Goodwill. I wanted to send in these ideas because something custom-made could be pricey. — Al, no town

ANSWER: I think using a bulletin board is a really good idea, Al! Maybe there’s a way to put little legs on the bottom of it. Hey, all you puzzlers out there, do you have any tips to share?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’ve tried to find a submission about art lessons that was in Sun Spots within the past two weeks, but can’t find it. Can you help me? — Anita, no town

ANSWER: Certainly, Anita! That request was in the Dec. 11 Sun Spots. An employee at Hobby Lobby said that you have taught acrylic painting lessons there in the past. If you are still doing that, please let those who are interested the best way to reach you.

