Steve Etheridge, co-owner of Rooster’s Roadhouse, presents Robin Zinchuk of Bethel Rotary a $1,000 donation for the Christmas for Children program. submitted photo

Rotarians gathered after the meeting on Tuesday to pack 38 complete turkey dinners to distribute to families throughout SAD #44. submitted photo

Rotary treated the November Telstar HS Students of the Month, and parents, to breakfast on Tuesday and recognized them with a certificate, a day pass to Mt. Abram Ski Resort and a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card. Pictured l-r: Barry and Brooke Hallett, parents of Junior Madeline (not pictured); Telstar Staff member Charlie Raymond; Senior Grace VanBoskirk and her mother Patty Martin; and Sophomore Brayden Stevens and his mother Jennifer. Missing was Freshman Janna Botka. submitted photo

Dave Bean was present to accept a new iPad for the Bethel District Exchange that Rotarians took a collection among ourselves to make possible. submitted photo

President Tim LeConey presents a check to Crescent Park School PTA member Jenn Doyle, to support their literacy program. submitted photo

