DIXFIELD — Deb Morang and the late Hugh Daley were honored with legislative sentiments Dec. 16 at the start of the Board of Selectmen’s meeting.

The legislative sentiments were sponsored state Rep. Richard Pickett, R-Dixfield, and co-sponsored by state Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Oxford.

Pickett made the presentations, starting with Morang, who was named earlier this year as Dixfield Distinguished Citizen of the Year.

He said she was honored for her volunteerism, particularly for heading up the popular Dixfield Outdoor Market.

Pickett noted that board Chairwoman Norene Clarke headed that up for many years before the torch was passed to Morang.

With the help of volunteers, Morang has done a tremendous job with the Outdoor Market, according to Pickett.

“We get plenty of vendors,” Pickett said. “We now have a parade and a road race/kids’ walk. Her leadership with this demonstrates that Morang is really involved with her community.”

Pickett noted that the sentiment was made for “her contributions to her community, including helping the youth and heading up the outdoor market.”

After accepting the sentiment, Morang said: “I’m just thankful for this. I’m usually in the background. I’ve always been a giver rather than a receiver. I’m just thankful that people want to work with me and help me out.

“We’ve had great laid plans with Norene with the market all these years. She really groomed us along the way. This past year, my niece, Nancy Volkernick, headed up the team, so that was great.”

Pickett then presented a legislative sentiment to Hugh Daley’s family, represented by his wife, Vawn, his son, Rusty, and his granddaughter, Caitlin.

“We lost a distinguished citizen in our town in January, Hugh Daley,” Pickett said. “He was our Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2011, I believe.”

Pickett said Hugh Daley served Dixfield as a selectman and chairman of the Board of Selectmen for 18 years. He also served on other committees in town.

“Hugh had a big heart,” Pickett said. “If somebody was down and needed something, and he knew about it, he’d help them out. He cared deeply for his town, the citizens and his family.”

Following the presentation, Rusty Daley said: “Dad served for 18 years on the board with Norene and Bummy (Montell Kennedy). He did that out of love. He cared deeply for the town, cared deeply for the citizens of the town. That’s why he served for so many years.”

Added Vawn Daley: “He’s been gone almost a year. Time flies, but it hasn’t for me. He was a man of God, a man of country and a man of family. And that’s the way I want him remembered.”

