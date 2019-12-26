HEBRON — Hebron Academy Middle School (HAMS) is pleased to announce the 2019 Fall Trimester Honor Roll. Students earned a place on the Honor Roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3- 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0- 3.29. Congratulations everyone!
Highest Honors
Oscar Gronros, Hebron
Mason Hatfield, Minot
Ronan Newell, Minot
Jacob Small, West Paris
Hannah Sullivan, Minot
High Honors
Lucy Diffin, Minot
Jenni Flynn, Hebron
Justin Gibbons, Bridgton
Liam Newell, Minot
Evie Willer, Poland
Maja Mulley, Albany Township
Honors
Kate Dilworth, Norway
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Freezing rain to make Friday morning’s commute slippery
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon fire chief wants to be able to inspect apartments for safety
-
Advertiser Democrat
An era ends at Stephens Memorial Hospital
-
The Bethel Citizen
Christmas on the Bethel Common
-
Sun Spots
New homes for Rose’s Room