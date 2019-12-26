HEBRON — Hebron Academy Middle School (HAMS) is pleased to announce the 2019 Fall Trimester Honor Roll. Students earned a place on the Honor Roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3- 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0- 3.29. Congratulations everyone!

Highest Honors

Oscar Gronros, Hebron

Mason Hatfield, Minot

Ronan Newell, Minot

Jacob Small, West Paris

Hannah Sullivan, Minot

High Honors

Lucy Diffin, Minot

Jenni Flynn, Hebron

Justin Gibbons, Bridgton

Liam Newell, Minot

Evie Willer, Poland

Maja Mulley, Albany Township

Honors

Kate Dilworth, Norway

