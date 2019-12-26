Anastasia’s story is like a fairy tale. She once lived a charmed life with someone that loved her very much. She was very happy until the unthinkable happened. Her loved one passed away.

Family members could not take Anastasia in so she was brought to the animal shelter where she pines for those sweet days.

One year old Anastasia is waiting for her prince to rescue her from her kennel. She is waiting for her fairy tale ending where the princess lives happily ever after and all the people in the kingdom love her. Can you make her dreams come true?

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

