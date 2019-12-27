AUGUSTA — A rematch of last year’s Class C South boys basketball final was all Winthrop once again.

Gavin Perkins scored 18 points, three other Ramblers reached double figures, and Winthrop kept its red-hot start going with an 84-39 victory over Hall-Dale in the Capital City Hoop Classic at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday.

Winthrop (7-0) beat Hall-Dale 61-41 in the regional final last year, and the Ramblers took care of the Bulldogs (4-2) early on Friday, ending the first quarter up 26-13 and taking a 45-22 lead into halftime.

“It’s always nice to beat a rival, and we have much respect for them. We’ve battled over the course of since I’ve been here,” Winthrop coach Todd MacArthur said. “I thought in the first half and the fourth quarter, we played real team basketball. And when we play team basketball, that’s the team that I want them to become.”

Cam Hachey added 15 points — 10 in the first quarter alone — for Winthrop, while Ryan Baird scored 16 and Jevin Smith scored 10.

Patrick Rush and Boden Washington scored 11 for the Bulldogs, while Josh Nadeau added 10.

« Previous

filed under: