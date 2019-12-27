POLAND — Evan Kelly scored 23 points while Hunter Gibson and Josh Ringuette each scored 10 to lead the Knights (1-5) past the visiting Gulls, 74-64, in WMC boys basketball action Friday night..

Landen Johnson scored 23 points for Old Orchard Beach (2-3), including five 3-pointers, while Jaden Davies added 10 points.

Dirigo 80, Wiscasset 22

WISCASSET — Freshman forward Charlie Houghton notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Dirigo cruised to an 80-22 victory over Wiscasset in boys’ basketball action Friday evening.

The Cougars (2-5) pounced to a 25-2 first-quarter lead and led 43-11 at the half. Senior guard Mateo Lapointe contributed a game-high 16 points, while senior guard John Snowman pitched in with 14 points for Dirigo.

The Wolverines (0-6) paired up 11 points in each half. Junior forward Noah Haggett led Wiscasset with nine points on four field goals, including a trey, in the losing effort.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Valley 56, Telstar 38

RUMFORD — Kierstyn Lyons tossed a game-high 20 points to lead Mountain Valley to a 56-38 triumph over Telstar in girls basketball action Friday evening.

The Falcons (4-3) took a 31-13 first half lead. Saydie Garbarini contributed 16 points, while Autumn Freeman added another 10 for Mountain Valley.

The Rebels (0-7) received most of their point production from two players. Leah Kimball scored a team-leading 18 points, while Calla Orino netted 13 points for Telstar in the losing effort.

Boothbay 41, Oak Hill 37

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Chloe Arsenault and Jaelyn Crocker scored 13 points apiece as the Seahawks (5-1) slid past the Raiders (4-2).

Glory Blethen added eight points.

Emily Dillman scored eight points for Oak Hill while Anna Beach and Audrey Dillman added seven each.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: