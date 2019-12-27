FARMINGTON —Farmington Recreation Department announced their winter programs and there is something for every age bracket.
Youth Programs
November 7 – April 16 – FREE Elementary After School Hours (1st – 5th Grade)Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Must pre-register)
November 8 – April 17 – FREE Middle/High School After School Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Fridays 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Must pre-register)
December 14th – Feb. 8th – Junior Pro Basketball (2nd-6th Grade) Weekday Evening Practices, Games on Saturday morning/early afternoons.
January 4th – February 1st Prep Basketball (1st Grade
February 18th – February 21st – February Break Camp: Ages 8-11
March 2020: Indoor Soccer (3rd – 8th Grade)
Adult Programs
November 21 – April 30 Pickleball – Tuesday, Thursdays 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
January 2020 — Adult Futsal (Indoor Soccer) Friday Evenings
Senior Programs – Year-Round
*FREE* Pickleball – Fridays 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
*FREE* Tai Chi – Thursdays 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
*FREE* Singing Group – Monday 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Seniors Plus Congregate Dining Site – Mondays 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
*FREE* Game Time (Mahjong, Bridge, Cribbage, Chess) – Thursdays 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
*FREE* Arts & Crafts – Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
If you would like more information about specific programs, please call the recreation Department at 778-3464.
