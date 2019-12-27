Here are this week’s pets of the week at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Hi, I’m Dylan! I’m an energetic dog who should go to a home without cats. I do like other dogs, but you should schedule a meet and greet with your furry family members before bringing me home. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Oh, hi. My name is Nicky. I am a sweet boy cat who is a little on the shy side. I am looking for a quiet home. I get along well with the other cats here at the shelter. Please come meet me at the shelter!

