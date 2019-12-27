John and Elaine Najarian of Farmington, Maine renewed their wedding vows on Nov. 23, their 40th wedding anniversary, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington. A reception followed the re-vowed service. Pastor Susan Crane officiated the service. Submitted photo

Franklin Journal Community
