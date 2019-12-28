AUBURN – David R. Proulx, who was born on Oct. 26, 1952, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2019 at the hospice house in Auburn with his loving wife, Linda Proulx, and stepchildren, Scott and Brayden Demmons by his side.

David was very devoted to his friends and family. David enjoyed fishing and camping, and spending time at Midtown Athletic Club, where he will be sadly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW Hall, on Minot Ave., in Auburn, Jan. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m.

