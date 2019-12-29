Winterfest Auburn 2020 is among the many opportunities for fresh air and exercise this winter and spring in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties. Highlights of the Auburn festival Jan. 25-27 include Lost Valley Ski Area discounts, a torch parade and live music. Baxter Outdoors will host its annual Winter Duathlon, a snowshoe hike is set for Mount Apatite and Family Funday with skating, sledding, hot chocolate and food will be held at Sherwood Heights Elementary School. In addition to outdoor events, the three counties offer music, magic and chances to support your favorite charities through activities. Below is a sampling: DECEMBER 29/Sunday Patriots game Super Bowl party giveaway 1-4 p.m., Gridiron Restaurant, 1567 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Winner of party for 20 guests to be drawn after game. lametrochamber.com 29/Sunday Kids Rule Day at Mt. Abram Ski Area, 308 Howe Hill Road, Greenwood, photo scavenger hunt, obstacle course; magic show and kids’ karaoke 6-8 p.m., main lodge. mtabram.com JANUARY 1/Wednesday Community Day at Mt. Abram Ski Area, Greenwood, students and residents of SAD 17, SAD 44 and RSU 10 ski for $10. Discounted lessons and rentals available. mtabram.com 2/Thursday Baxter Ski Race League, 6-8 p.m., every Thursday through March 5, Lost Valley Ski Area, Auburn. lostvalley.com 4/Saturday Apres Ski Party with musician Denny Breau, 3-6 p.m., Loose Boots Lounge, Mt. Abram Ski Area, Greenwood. mtabram.com 4/Saturday Double Entendre performs live duo acoustic tunes, 3-6 p.m., brewpub, Lost Valley Ski Area, Auburn. Lost Valley Brewing Co. beers on draft. lostvalley.com 5/Sunday National Winter Trails Day, 1-4 p.m., Carter’s XC Ski Center, 786 Intervale Road, Bethel. Free rentals and trail passes for beginners. cartersxcski.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Children’s Festival includes fireworks and ice cream parties. Lodging and lift ticket deals will be available. sugarloaf.com 5/Wednesday-10/Monday Sunday River Ski Resort Children’s Festival, Newry, kids ages 3-12 ski free, stay free, and get free lessons and rental equipment. Activities include fireworks, snow tubing and nighttime entertainment. sundayriver.com 8/Wednesday Free performance by Magician Magic Fred, 7 p.m., Grand Summit Hotel, Sunday River Ski Resort, Newry. sundayriver.com 10/Friday-12/Sunday Sugarloaf Together weekend celebrates the LGBTQ community with nightly theme parties and family-friendly events. Discounted lodging packages available. sugarloaf.com 11/Saturday Toby McAllister of Sparks the Rescue fame performs live acoustic tunes, 3-6 p.m., brewpub, Lost Valley Ski Area, Auburn. Lost Valley Brewing Co. beers on draft. lostvalley.com

Cousin-B performs live acoustic tunes, 3-6 p.m., brewpub, Lost Valley Ski Area, Auburn. Lost Valley Brewing Co. beers on draft. lostvalley.com

23/Thursday Rangeley Chili/Chowder Cook-Off, 5-7 p.m., The Gingerbread House Restaurant, Oquossoc. Kicks off Snodeo Weekend. rangeleymaine.com 23/Thursday Snowmobile Club Snodeo Weekend Casino Night, 6:30 p.m., Bald Mountain Camps, 125 Bald Mountain Road, Oquossoc. rangeleymaine.com 24/Friday-27/Monday Maine Adaptive Veterans No Boundaries four-day winter sports retreat. maineadaptive.org 25/Saturday Fat Bike the Valley, noncompetitive group ride on local trail networks, starting and ending at Lost Valley, free to participate. Limited fat bike rentals by pre-registration. lostvalley.com 25/Saturday Toby McAllister of Sparks the Rescue fame performs live acoustic tunes, 3-6 p.m., brewpub, Lost Valley Ski Area, Auburn. Lost Valley Brewing Co. beers on draft. lostvalley.com 25/Saturday Rangeley Snodeo, full day of snowmobiling events, including Rock Maple X Country Races & Tame the Track Vintage Racing beginning at 9 a.m. at Steven Bean Municipal Airport. Rave X Show at Boss Power Equipment, 2 p.m. Parade, 5:30 p.m. from Rangeley Inn followed by fireworks on the lake. rangeleymaine.com 25/Saturday-26/Sunday Sugarloaf Charity Summit to raise money for the fight against cancer includes Climb for a Cure, Amos’ Army, the Sugarloaf Charity Ball, a raffle and live and silent auctions. Proceeds go to the Dempsey Center, Maine Cancer Foundation and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center. sugarloaf.com 25/Saturday-27/Monday WinterFest Auburn 2020, various venues, torch parade, live music, snowshoe hike, skating, sledding, food. auburnmaine.gov 25/Saturday-26/Sunday New England Telemark Festival, Mt. Abram Ski Area, Howe Hill Road, Greenwood, all levels of experience. mtabram.com 26/Sunday 5th Annual Fat Tire Bike Loppet, 10 a.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, 524 Saddleback Mtn. Road, Rangeley. rangeleymaine.com 26/Sunday Community Day at Mt. Abram Ski Area, Greenwood, students and residents of SAD 17, SAD 44 and RSU 10 ski for $10. Discounted lessons and rentals available. mtabram.com 26/Sunday-27/Monday Special Olympics Maine Winter Games at Sugarloaf Mountain. specialolympics.org 31/Friday Opening of Pond Hockey Festival, all day, Haley Pond, Rangeley. Continues through Sunday, Feb. 2, all day. rangeleymaine.com FEBRUARY 1/Saturday Carrabassett Fat Tire Race at Sugarloaf Mountain, short course 9-10 miles begins at 10:15 a.m.; long course 18-20 miles begins at 10 a.m. Advance registration, $45; day-of, $55. sundayriver.com 1/Saturday Molly Gawler performs Droplet Dance, an integration of dance, theater and acrobatics, 7 p.m., Emery Community Arts Center, UMF campus, 111 South St., Farmington. artsfarmington.org 1/Saturday Chef Summit at Sunday River Ski Resort, Newry, brings 12 top chefs from Maine and across New England for one-night culinary event. Cocktails available. Details to come. sundayriver.com 1/Saturday Apres Ski Party with musician Denny Breau, 3-6 p.m., Loose Boots Lounge, Mt. Abram Ski Area, Greenwood. mtabram.com 1/Saturday Ben Kilcollins performs live acoustic music, 3-6 p.m., brewpub, Lost Valley Ski Area, Auburn. Lost Valley Brewing Co. beers on draft. lostvalley.com 7/Friday-9/Sunday LGBTQ White Out Weekend, Sunday River Ski Resort, Newry, in association with OutRyders, New England’s largest LGBTQ ski and snowboard club. Special events and parties. Details to come. sundayriver.com 7/Friday-9/Sunday Fire on the Mountain Festival celebrates the Grateful Dead with New England tribute bands playing day and night on the Beach, Sugarloaf Mountain, Carrabassett Valley. Tickets $20-$35. sugarloaf.com

Bald Mountain Camps Annual Fly-in, noon to 4 p.m., 125 Bald Mountain Road, Oquossoc. Planes from all over New England land on Mooselookmeguntic Lake. Meals served inside and outside. rangeleymaine.com 8/Saturday Flying Moose Classic, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bethel Inn Resort. 20k, 10k and 2.5k youth Nordic races hosted by Bethel Outing Club. Lasagna lunch. Online registration. skireg.com/flying-moose-classic 8/Saturday

Wild, Wild West Weekend, Mt. Abram Ski Area, 308 Howe Hill Road, Greenwood, cowboy and cowgirl apparel encouraged, bull riding, lasso contest, race. mtabram.com 9/Sunday-12/Wednesday Maine Adaptive NEVI*Fest four-day specialty camp offers skiing and snowboarding lessons for people with visual impairments, Sugarloaf Mountain, Carrabassett Valley. Lessons and equipment provided at no cost. maineadaptive.org 9/Sunday Community Day at Mt. Abram Ski Area, Greenwood, students and residents of SAD 17, SAD 44 and RSU 10 ski for $10. Discounted lessons and rentals available. mtabram.com 11/Tuesday Uplift LA and LA Metro Chamber Newcomers Night 5-6:30 p.m., The Pub at Baxter Brewing, 120 Mill St., Lewiston. Networking event free and open to the public. lametrochamber.com 15/Saturday World Record Snowmobile Ride for cystic fibrosis, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Bald Mountain Camps, Oquossoc. $10 donation. fightcf.org 15/Saturday Annual Children’s Festival, free, sponsored by Franklin County Children’s Task Force, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mt. Blue Campus, Seamon Road, Farmington, hands-on activities, music, low-cost food court. fcctf.org 16/Sunday 5th Annual Winter Paloozah, free, 10 a.m., Haley Pond Park, Rangeley. Activities include horse and wagon rides, ice skating, pond hockey, curling, sledding, skiing, snowshoeing. Campfire and marshmallow roast. Hot lunch available 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. rangeleymaine.com 16/Sunday Torchlight Parade and all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner, Mt. Abram Ski Area, 308 Howe Hill Road, Greenwood, proceeds benefit Mt. Abram Ski Club scholarship fund. mtabram.com 20/Thursday Internationally known magician and illusionist Jason Purdy, 5:30-8 p.m., Grand Summit Hotel, Sunday River Ski Resort, Newry. Adults, $10; children 5-12, $5; kids 4 and under, free. sundayriver.com 22/Saturday Annual Sandy Fitch and David Gilpatrick Memorial Ski Races, Mt. Abram Ski Area, Greenwood, registration 10 a.m. at main lodge, races start at noon on Boris Badenov trail, $10 per person. Benefit for the Maine Cancer Foundation. mtabram.com 22/Saturday Mt. Abram Ski Club Auction, 5-7 p.m., Mt Abram Ski Area, Greenwood, benefits scholarship fund. mtabram.com MARCH 4/Wednesday-8/Sunday Maine Adaptive Mono-Ski Training Camp, Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry and Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley. maineadaptive.org 6/Friday Downhill 24 at Sugarloaf Mountain, Carrabassett Valley, 9 a.m., for children of all ages, fundraiser to expand Winterkids programs to most rural parts of Maine. winterkids.com 7/Saturday Father/daughter dances, fundraisers for Franklin County Children’s Task Force, 6-9 p.m., Spruce Mountain Middle School gym, Jay, and Strong Elementary School gym, Strong. $12 in advance (covers father and daughter), $15 at the door. fcctf.org 7/Saturday 25th Annual Rangeley Lakes Loppet, 8:30 a.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, 524 Saddleback Mtn. Road, Rangeley. Includes 21k Burt Kettle Classic, 21k and 24k freestyle races and 21k untimed tour. rangeleymaine.com 14/Saturday Concert on the Ice, 5-10 p.m., Bald Mountain Camps, Oquossoc. Music, food, campfire. Weather permitting. sundayriver.com 15/Sunday 7th Annual Moose Dash Snowshoe Race, 10:30 a.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, Rangeley. 5k junior, 5k adult, 5k untimed tour and 1k kids’ runs north of Saddleback Mountain. rangeleymaine.com 21/Saturday Maine’s Got Talent, 7-10 p.m., Franco Center Performance Hall, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Artists compete for cash prizes. Celebrity judges to be announced. Reception 6 p.m. francocenter.org 22/Sunday Maine Maple Sunday, sugarhouses open across the state, free samples, demonstrations, games, tours, treats, music. mainemapleproducers.com 28/Saturday Maine Brew Fest, Sunday River Ski Resort, Newry, nearly 100 craft beers and ciders. Free concert, 3-7 p.m. Tickets required, ages 21 and over. sundayriver.com

Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, presented by The Maine Music Society, 4 p.m., Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 122 Ash St., Lewiston. Tickets available online. mainemusicsociety.org 29/Sunday Eat the Heat Chili Cook Off, noon-2 p.m., White Cap Lodge, Sunday River, Newry. $1 per sample. Proceeds benefit The River Fund. sundayriver.com APRIL

1/Wednesday Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. General admission $20. francocenter.org 3/Friday-5/Sunday Spring Festival, Sunday River, Newry, parties, music, barbecues. Details to come. sundayriver.com

4/Saturday-5/Sunday Vacationland RV & Camping Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Norway Savings Bank Arena, 985 Turner St., Auburn. Adults and children over 8, $8; children under age 8, no charge; $2 discount for donating two nonperishable food items per ticket. mainecamp.com

Reggae Fest at Sugarloaf Mountain, Carrabassett Valley. Tickets on sale in 2020. Ski and stay packages will be available. sugarloaf.com

State Street Jazz, 7:30 p.m., Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, Main and Academy streets, University of Maine at Farmington. artsfarmington.org

Pond-A-Palooza pond-skimming competition, 11 a.m., Sunday River, Newry. Prizes up for grabs. sundayriver.com

18/Saturday East Coast Pond Skimming Championship at Sugarloaf Mountain, Carrabassett Valley. Details available in 2020. sugarloaf.com 18/Saturday Great Tailgate Party, Barker parking lot, Sunday River, Newry. Live music, food and games. Rain or shine. sundayriver.com

4th Annual Best Dog on Earth Day, 10 a.m., celebration of dogs and Earth Day fun run. Start and finish at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce (6 Park Road). Shelter dogs available for adoption. Border Patrol agents to give talk on canine handling. rangeleymaine.com 25/Saturday Central Maine Heart Walk, 9:15 a.m., Simard-Payne Memorial Park, Lewiston, fundraiser for American Heart Association. www2heart.org 26/Sunday 5k Dash for Dogs/Strut Your Mutt, fundraiser for Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, 9 a.m., 55 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston. runsignup.com

