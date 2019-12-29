AUBURN – Elaine Gilman, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn on Dec. 21, 2019 with her daughter by her side. She was born Nov. 24, 1929 in Livermore Falls to the late Wendell P. and Elsie (Hodsdon) Whittemore.

Elaine graduated from Norway High School with the class of 1948 and Massachusetts School of Physiotherapy in x-ray in 1950. She interned at Augusta General Hospital from 1950 to 1951 and later spent 25 years working as a part-time x-ray technician at The Hunt Memorial Hospital in Danvers, Mass.

On Sept. 6, 1951, Elaine married Harlan W Gilman Jr. of Auburn Maine at Bell Hill Church in Otisfield. They had five children together.

Elaine enjoyed traveling, spending time at camp with family, drawing, knitting, working on her nutritional business and reading her Bible. She was an active member of Anchor Baptist Church in Auburn where she managed the card ministry.

Elaine was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses/significant others: Deborah and Terry Goding of Auburn, Barry Gilman of Auburn, David and Robin and Jeff and Anne Gilman all of Sandown N.H., and Harlan III (Skip) Gilman and Debby Thompson of Rochester, N.H.; along with 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 51 years in 2003, her brother Philip Whittemore of Norway, Maine in 2012, and her granddaughter Allison Gilman of Rochester, N.H. in March 2019.

The family would like to thank Daphne, from United Ambulance Community Paramedic Services in Lewiston for her caring and compassion in helping us to keep our mom at home.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to any of the following:

Smile Train at

www.smiletrain.org

Leukemia and

Lymphoma Society at

www.lls.org

Help Heal Veterans at

www.healvets.org

The Salvation Army at

www.salvationarmyusa.org or:

Androscoggin Home

Health and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

