PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Kathy (Mahaney) Hanson, 66, of Turner, Maine passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Fla. with her husband James Hanson, Jr. by her side.

Born to Henry and Shirley (Mason) Mahaney on March 25, 1953, Kathy was a resident of Turner her entire life. She attended Leavitt Area High School where she met her love of 47 years. After graduating in 1971, she and James purchased their first home in Turner village and were married in January of 1972. When James was drafted Kathy spent much of her time caring for their many animals with the help of her sister-in-law Linda. In 1976 Kathy and James were gifted with their first child James Hanson III. Their family quickly grew when they welcomed their son Jayson in 1977 and their daughter Jen in 1979. In 1984 Jared came along and then they rounded out their family in 1989 with the birth of Jordan.

It was apparent very early on that family was extremely important to Kathy. From summers at camp on Little Wilson Pond with Tom, Claire, and the girls and later on at Cundy’s Harbor to holidays at their Turner home and the Chickadee Pavilion. There was always a reason to get everyone together to share a meal and keep in touch. Even though Jim and Kathy had five children of their own it didn’t seem enough so along came the adopted children, friends of their children. Adam, Sean, Willie, Russ, Kiel, Eric, Jay and Clint. When their children married they also gained two more daughters Jennifer and Kerissa and a son Brian. All of these individuals were loved as if they were their own and could reach out whenever needed to open arms.

For many years Kathy was the spirit of Hanson Auto Sales answering the phones and greeting customers with her infectious laugh and sense of humor. She always looked forward to seeing many customers that had become regulars through the years. Tony and Becky, John, Jane, and Carter stopping by on a regular basis to visit Jim and Kathy. She especially enjoyed her weekly visit from long time family friends and fellow car dealers Mike and Lesley Day. Kathy’s dedication to the family owned business ensured its continued success for the third generation.

In August of 1984 Jim and Kathy attended Downeast Street Rods annual rod run for the first time. Some close family friends from Connecticut were coming up to attend this event. These friends would be known as Uncle Steve and Aunt Judy to Jim and Kathy’s children. This would be the first of many rod runs that they would attend with the entire family. Jim and Kathy became members of Downeast Street Rods and their passion for old cars would become a big part of their family. It’s an understatement to say that the people that would become a part of their lives through this hobby would become family. Many people that would become aunt and uncle figures for their children. Bidens, Browns, Doaks, Canes, Berniers, Harris, Spencers, Barons, Sam Samson and Gloria TOO just to name a few. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know Kathy at these gatherings witnessed her shenanigans with the Hog Women or her running amuck at Hebron Pines with Stephanie.

Kathy leaves behind so much to be remembered. Roller skating around the dining room at their first home. Decorating the Chickadee Pavilion for each holiday. Making hot chocolate after each sledding party. Hosting the night before thanksgiving party in the basement. But most of all her spunky personality and gift to make those around her laugh and enjoy life. She will be greatly missed by many. How lucky we are to have had somebody that makes saying goodbye so hard.

Kathy is preceded by her father Henry Mahaney, her in- laws James and Annie Hanson and her brother-in-law Craig Quimby. She is survived by her husband James Hanson, Jr. of Turner; her mother Shirley Mahaney of Canton; her sister Sharon Quimby of Turner; her sons James Hanson III of Livermore, Jayson Hanson of Lewiston, Jared Hanson and his wife Kerissa of Minot, Jordan Hanson and his wife Jennifer of Buckfield, her daughter Jen Hanson and her husband Brian Hodgman. Jr. of Sabattus; her grandchildren Hailey, Maxwell, Makenzie, Carter and Mason; and her large extended family and friends. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

the Hanson family would appreciate donations to the:

Turner Food Pantry

c/o Beverly Leavitt

459 Plains Rd.

Turner, ME 04282

« Previous