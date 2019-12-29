Maine may not exactly be the country’s biggest hotbed of passion for country western music, but that doesn’t mean The Silver Spur can’t claim the mantle of being a hotbed of passion for country western music in Maine.

Come on down WHAT: The Silver Spur WHERE: 272 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls HOURS: Line dancing classes are held on Monday nights from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 will see a New Year’s Eve Dance with Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain with Malinda Liberty. INFO: 207-345-3211, http://www.thesilverspur- @TheSilverSpur on Facebook, @TheSilverSpur on Instagram.

It certainly doesn’t seem to put a damper on the enthusiasm of its regulars — folks who come in from all over the area and bring their partners (and yes, a deluge of cowboy hats) to learn to line dance every week, and kick up their heels here every weekend on dance nights.

At the heart of the sprawling center is the spacious dance floor, flanked by plenty of seating, and looked over by the stage. On the latter you’ll regularly find local and national live country bands; performers such as Don Nickerson & Country Mist, Cowboy Billy, Buckstop, and Mainely Country. All tend to perform a mish-mash of hugely popular country hits, alternative country, lesser known honky tonk, and some original songs — most of them on the livelier side (the better to dance to), but with some Americana ballads and bluegrass blended in.

Dances are typically held on Saturday nights (and occasionally on Sundays afternoons) and cost $10 per person. Line dancing lessons are held on Monday evenings and cost $5 per person. There is no drink service on the premise, so make sure to think ahead and B.Y.O.B. to both the dances and the lessons.

Saturday nights have become popular enough with groups that the club has started to rent the space out to reservations for bigger parties. As much about socializing as it is dancing, the hall is set up well for guests who need a break from all the dancing, or prefer not to dance at all — they take a load off and relax in the seating downstairs or in the balcony area, grab a snack or two, and hang out at the pool table, which has no shortage of players willing to take up a challenge between songs.

Alexandra Hall is a longtime New England lifestyle writer who recently moved to Maine.

