A concert by Coig at 49 Franklin in Rumford on Dec. 11 raised $220 to go towards the Grampa Food Bank located at the Green Church in Mexico, which helps families throughout the year.

Multi-instrumentalist and Coig leader Darren McMullin said, “This is my favorite part of the night,” as he counted up the cash generated from the generous audience. Fiddle player and Canadian Juno awards winner Rachael Davis mentioned, “Darren’s mother made the donation box,” which was decorated as a Christmas gift. The concert was well attended and brought forward a standing ovation for the talented band. Scot Grassette of 49 Franklin mentioned, “The people in this group are the real deal, you don’t get much better people to deal with than Coig, such a special night with a nice donation going to a very worthy cause.”

