The Beech Hill Studio Painters, led by Liz Prescott, will be showing in the Freeport Community Library for the month of January. Painters Liz Prescott, Sandi Lemmerman, Arthur Schaefer, Nancy Gunzelmann, Tina Edwards, Susan Caldwell, Lisa Blanchard, Mary Mraz, Jennifer Pope, Judy Shank, Stacey Lodato, Betheda Edmonds, Bette York, Louise Price, Anne Kistler, Lucille Holt-Sottery, Kathleen Afiero and Shelly Elmer will all be showing pieces.

The Beech Hill Studio Painters is centered around the studio of Liz Prescott on Beech Hill Road in Freeport. She is a graduate of Maine College of Art (BFA ’00) and Vermont College (MFA ’03). She has been teaching acrylic and oil painting in a variety of genres for over a decade and many students have passed through her studio, some for a session or two, some for many years of painting instruction. A wonderful network of painters has sprung from this place, offering each other critical feedback, along with lots of laughs and comradery that continue beyond their time in class. Painting is very often a solitary undertaking, so the support and community offered through Beech Hill Studios and places like it are essential for the longevity of many a painter. They hope that library passersby enjoy this exhibit of recent work.

Art is on display throughout the adult reading room and is free and open to the public. For more information on Beech Hill Studio leader Liz Prescott, visit lizprescott.com. For questions or directions to the library, call (207) 865-3307 or visit freeportlibrary.com.

