LEWISTON — Lewiston playwright and children’s book author Paul Baribault had his newest book, “Our Brilliant Eternity,” published on Amazon. It is his first work of nonfiction and joins four of his children’s books already available on Amazon.

At its center, “Our Brilliant Eternity” is about “our soul’s climb toward Enlightenment, and how the Earth is a schoolroom, not a courtroom, in this journey.”

It challenges notions like One & Done Theology, in which we have just one chance to save our mortal souls, and afterward comes consignment to Heaven or Hell – whose unending torment the author challenges with this sentence from the Foreword: “In the light of Omniscience, what a hurtful thing would be the gift of free will from God’s heart, if in its giving eternal suffering for many souls was foreordained.”

In its thrust, “Our Brilliant Eternity” joins other books by recent Christian writers and clergy currently riding the surge of reform that gives this traditional faith a more embracive and appealing image – affirming that a place in Heaven is, in the end, every soul’s ultimate destiny, though the calendar for that arrival may differ for everyone.

The author hopes this promise of our soul’s beautiful journey will engage every reader, because the book represents his lifelong search for the truth about who we are and, in the most inclusive sense for every Faith and even people of no Faith, what our common destiny is.

To learn more about the book, people are encouraged to visit www.ourbrillianteternity.com. On that site also is a Share page where visitors are encouraged to post some of their own spiritual experiences, such as visitation dreams that lifted seasons of grief over a deceased family member or friend, believed encounters with angelic presences and Near Death Experiences that they or someone they know have had.

“Gloria in Excelsis Deo” are the concluding words to this work, as evidenced in its appendix of God-given sonnets.

