- Nicole Lee, 36, Mexico, on a warrant for aggravated trafficking and failure to appear, Dec. 20, 12:28 p.m. by Officer Robert Drouin. Lee was transported to the Oxford County Jail.
- Chelsey Russell, 20, Rumford, charged with violation of bail conditions and operating after suspension, Dec. 22, 2:20 a.m. by Officer Eric Bernier. Russell was transported to Oxford County Jail.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Target date for Mid Coast, MaineHealth merger delayed, but moving ahead
-
Uncategorized
Portland woman charged with OUI after Route 1 crash in Woolwich
-
Crime
Man charged with aggravated attempted murder in Waterville police shooting
-
Advertiser Democrat
Cornell recognizes Hebron student with award
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills Law celebrates ugly sweaters