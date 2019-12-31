 

  • Nicole Lee, 36, Mexico, on a warrant for aggravated trafficking and failure to appear, Dec. 20, 12:28 p.m. by Officer Robert Drouin. Lee was transported to the Oxford County Jail.
  • Chelsey Russell, 20, Rumford, charged with violation of bail conditions and operating after suspension, Dec. 22, 2:20 a.m. by Officer Eric Bernier. Russell was transported to Oxford County Jail.

