Alex Roy bring his band in to perform a night of music beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Mixers in Sabattus. Alex Roy is a singer/songwriter/performer born and raised in Maine. Most well-known for fronting the band Sparks The Rescue, he’s now with his new band- known as one of New England’s premier rock and pop cover acts – and cranking out the best songs to listen and dance too. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

« Previous

filed under: