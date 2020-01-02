It’s going to be a great night of country music with The Tyler Healy Band starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3. They are a country rock band with their sights set on Nashville. They play top 40’s country as well as their own originals. Bands they cover include Florida-Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Johnny Cash, Keith Urban, Eli Young Band, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Brantley Gilbert and Dierks Bentley. The Tyler Healy Band has opened up for three national acts: Joe Diffie, The Lacs, and Terri Clark! There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

