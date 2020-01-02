NORWAY, Maine – For twenty-nine years, Norway Savings Bank employees have helped put smiles on the faces of hundreds of children and families in need on Christmas morning. In 1990, branch employees from Norway and South Paris formed the Hometown Friends Committee, as a way to give back to the community.

This year, the Committee donated $3,000 to Christmas for Kids and Christmas for Teens. The programs, run by Rightstart, have been providing holiday gifts to children and teens in the Oxford Hills area since 1979. Over the years, Rightstart has seen a dramatic increase in need for holiday assistance; from 260 children in the early years of the program, to more than 600 children and teens today. In 2018, Rightstart provided new toys, hats and mittens to 450 children ranging from birth to sixth-grade as well as clothing and personal care items to 190 teens.

“The holidays should be a joyous time to celebrate with those around us, but for many families in our area, they can be stressful. Every child deserves a gift under the tree on Christmas morning, and the Hometown Friends Committee is proud to be able to help make the holiday a little more magical for these children,” said Tricia Brooks, long term employee at Norway Savings and founding member of the Hometown Friends Committee.

With this donation, Rightstart will be able to provide gifts to dozens of families; putting smiles on hundreds of youngsters’ faces this Christmas season.

From left: Pam Veilleux, AVP Executive Administration; Tricia Brooks, AVP Human Resources Compliance and Benefits Administrator; Jean Delamater of Rightstart; and Jessica Dow, Payroll & HRIS Specialist

