Coached by Derek Galway and Rick Smith, the MBC-Galway team members are, in front, from left, Chase Scammon, Max Kimble, Jackson Landry and Akol Maiwen; in back, Josh Smith, Owen Galway, Aiden Jordan and Diing Maiwen. Submitted photo

 

AUBURN — Sixth- and seventh-graders from Auburn recently participated in the Dirigo Fall Basketball League, playing two games each Saturday from Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. Teams matched up at a variety of venues from Saco to Bangor, with more than 150 teams participating in the boys’ division.

