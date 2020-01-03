Anyone considering burglarizing a home should take heed: Cameras may be watching.

A woman was identified and arrested Thursday through video footage that showed she allegedly entered a man’s apartment on Western Avenue on Wednesday, New Year’s Day, while he was at work, stole some items and whisked them away.

Tanya L. Paradis, 44, of Fairfield, was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary, a Class B crime, and theft, a Class C crime, after Fairfield police obtained a search warrant and searched Apartment C at 40 Western Ave. and found evidence taken in the burglary, according to Fairfield police Detective Captain Paul St. Amand.

The man whose apartment Paradis allegedly burglarized was at work around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday when he received an alert on his phone that someone was in his apartment, a press release from St. Amand says.

“The man had previously reported his apartment being entered, but there was no evidence of forced entry and the door was locked,” it says. “He put video cameras in his apartment, which notify him when there is movement inside. When he received a notification that there was movement in the apartment, he immediately called the police and reported the incident to Officer Matthew Bard. Officer Bard went to the residence and observed fresh footprints in the snow, which led to another apartment in the same building. Officer Bard reviewed the video that showed a female enter(ing) the apartment, using a key.”

Paradis’ boyfriend is superintendent of the apartment building where the burglary took place and Paradis lives with him there, St. Amand said Friday in a phone interview.

Paradis was taken to Somerset County Jail in Madison after her arrest. She is scheduled to appear in Somerset Unified Court in Skowhegan on Feb. 12, he said.

