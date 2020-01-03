PORTLAND — Creative Portland, in collaboration with the City of Portland, co-promoted by The Crewe Foundation and David E. Shaw, has announced that Hear Here 2020 is back for a second year to celebrate and showcase Portland’s performing arts gems on the big stage at Merrill Auditorium at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

Concert sponsors allow for affordable prices of $25 for adults and $12 for students and children, showcasing artists with diverse cultural traditions and music genres under the same roof: a flamenco dancer, an indie pop singer, a roots band, a USM choral group, Rwandan drummers and more.

Mostly performing original pieces, the variety of artists attract different audience groups. Last year, in the inaugural concert, Hear Here welcomed 700 guests.

Dinah Minot, Creative Portland executive director, will serve as artistic director with an illustrious production team including Tony-Award Winning Lighting Designer Chris Akerlind, Production Manager Gregg Carville, Headlight AV, Transformit and Big Room Studios, as well as a curatorial team of local music industry pros and media sponsors.

Last year, Creative Portland assembled over four dozen community sponsors to offer in-kind services and marketing outreach to promote Portland’s exceptional performing arts talent. The City of Portland has once again offered the use of Merrill Auditorium, Portland’s “Carnegie Hall,” to showcase local talent and to present Portland as a destination for high-quality performing arts.

This year’s line-up includes Lindsey Bourassa, Flamenco Dancer extraordinaire; Bri Lane, a singer/songwriter, who recently auditioned for “The Voice”; Pihcintu United Nations Video “Somewhere,” performed live by Shy; Ikirenga Cy’Intorie, Rwandan drummers led by Maurice Habimfura; Jason Spooner Band, a rootsy blues band with over five albums; USM Chamber Singers, conducted by maestro Nicolas Alberto Dosman; Dominic Lavoie, a multi-talented composer, singer, musician and filmmaker; Angelikah Fahray, a 24-year-old emerging singer/songwriter; and Drum Circle Finale, featuring Francheley Benazo. All of the performing artists are from Portland.

