100 Years Ago: 1920

At a meeting of the Lewiston board of Public Works on Monday evening, it was decided to advance the pay of the employees of the street department 50 cents a day including the bosses and superintendent. This makes the pay of a street laborer $4 a day. The increase was based on the pay received by members of the police department.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Doris Burhanan and Miss Sylvia Burston will be the hostesses in charge of refreshments for the January meeting at 8 pm at Central Maine Arts and Crafts Guild. Ernest Paoine of the Paragon Glass Works, Lewiston, will be the speaker and his topic will be “The making of glass ornaments for Christmas.” The meeting, which will take place at the First Universalist Church, Elm Street Auburn and is open to all interested persons.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Dollmaker Bertha Chasse will be the guest speaker when the Fourth Degree Wives of the Knights of Columbus Wallace Assembly meet Jan.8 at 7 p.m. at the KC Hall on East Avenue, Lewiston. She will present a program titled “Little People,” which will focus on her dolls and the stores behind them. She is a past president of the Fourth Degree Wives. All members are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served during the social part of the evening.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

