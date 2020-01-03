BAUBURN – Anne (Thompson) Moody, 84 of Auburn, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Lewiston, Maine, Anne was the daughter of Everett and Nellie Gebauer Thompson. She attended Lewiston High School, received her A associate degree from Quinsigamond Junior College and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Assumption College. She also worked at Assumption College for over 16 years as the Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Continuing Education. A devote Catholic, Anne was a member of St. Joseph’s Church and North American Martyrs Church. She had a passion for and was a whiz at sewing and crafting and loved creating all sorts of special items for family and friends. Anne also enjoyed traveling to Europe with her husband and over the years, volunteered many hours with the American Red Cross and Special Olympics. Anne is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Orman B. Moody; her children Suzanne Wargo and husband, Douglas of North Grosvenordale, CT, Jacqueline Krajewski and husband, Joseph of Swansea, MA and Annecatherine Maloney and her husband, Jay of Brookline, N.H., a sister, Jacqueline White of VA; eight grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Taylor, Corey, Erin, Holly, Patrick and Nathan and three great grandchildren. She also leaves several cousins to include her beloved cousin, Jane Banks of Maine and longtime friends, Janet and Maurice Myra of Auburn. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff and nurses from VNA of Worcester County for the compassionate care they provided to Anne and the family during her illness. Her funeral is Monday, January 6, from O’CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, 194 Oxford Street North, Auburn. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours are Sunday, January 5th from 2:00 until 5:00 PM in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to VNA Care Network,120 Thomas StreetWorcester, MA 01608

