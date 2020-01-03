One float in this year’s Rose Bowl parade honored first responders from across the country. Farmington Fire Rescue Department members Stephan Bunker at left and Patty Cormier were in Pasadena on Tuesday to see the float prior to the parade. Cormier rode in the parade on New Year’s Day. Submitted photo

The rear view of the float honoring first responders that was part of the Rose Bowl parade Wednesday, Jan. 1. Maine Odd Fellows and Rebekahs paid for two members of Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. to attend. Patty Cormier rode on the float. Submitted photo

Another view of the float that Patty Cormier of Farmington rode on in the Rose Bowl parade Wednesday, Jan. 1. The float honoring first responders was sponsored by Odd Fellows and Rebekahs. Submitted photo

Flowers are just one of the plant materials used to decorate floats in the Rose Bowl parade. Submitted photo

The Rose Bowl parade, held every New Year’s Day since 1890, features a variety of floats made from flowers and other plant materials. Two members of the Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. were in Pasadena Wednesday for this year’s parade. Submitted photo

 

 

 

 

