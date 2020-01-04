LEWISTON — The last time the Lewiston Blue Devils girls basketball team defeated Edward Little in girls basketball, none of this year’s players had made it to elementary school yet.

The Blue Devils ended the drought Saturday, beating the Red Eddies 55-36 in front of booming crowd for Lewiston’s win over its rival since 2005.

Blue Devils coach Lynn Girouard reminded her players throughout the contest of the decade-plus-long losing streak, and with a boost from the crowd they were able to earn the win.

“I kept preaching 2005,” Girouard, a Lewiston High School graduate, said. “It was nice to finally get one. It’s been a long time and for the girls.

“How great is that (crowd)? I remember when I played it would get that loud, but for our girls to get that support from the community was really great.”

Edward Little jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead on buckets by Chantel Ouellette and Hannah Chaput, who finished with six apiece in the opening quarter.

Lewiston roared back and finished the quarter with a 16-15 lead. Maddy Foster led the way with seven points for Lewiston and Emily Strachan added five.

In the second, after two Lewiston free throws, EL’s Erin Cowie drilled a 3-pointer to level it at 18-18 with 7:30 left in the half.

Lewiston continued its press defense and forced three steals in the quarter.

With about four minutes left in the first half, Lewiston’s Jamyah Nicolas hit a free throw, then Jordyn Rubin forced an EL turnover and passed off to Lauren Foster, who scored a layup to make the Blue Devils’ lead 23-18. Plays like that were the difference for Lewiston in the first half, after which it held a 29-24 advantage.

After halftime, the Blue Devils, led by Maddy Foster, began to pull away from the Eddies.

Lewiston started the third quarter with a 9-0 run, and Foster scored six of her 24 points frame.

“She was all over the place, and she just works hard under the basket for position,” Girouard said. “She worked her butt off and our team did a great job of getting her the ball. It seemed like everything she was throwing up was going in.”

Maddy Foster, a senior, said her success stemmed from the offense the Blue Devils implemented in practice Friday.

“We put in a new offense in yesterday, and we focused on getting in the middle because we know they run a 1-2-2 (zone),” Maddy Foster said. “We had to know that and adjust to that. Getting it up the floor was a big thing we worked on in practice.”

Chaput scored six of her 12 points in the third for the Eddies (0-8). Ouellette also finished with 12.

After trailing by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, EL cut the deficit to nine points in the fourth, but kept turning the ball over. And Lewiston kept taking advantage.

“It was one of those things where they capitalized on turnovers and we didn’t,” Edward Little coach Chris Cifeli said. “I thought we got them to throw the ball away, too, they just did a nice job, and it just feels like there were a couple five-point turnarounds when we would turn it over and they’d hit a 3.”

Maddy Foster scored eight more in the fourth to help seal the win in front of the roaring Lewiston crowd.

“We were definitely feeding off the crowd,” Maddy Foster said. “Just the fact that we haven’t beat them since 2005, so just as a community, beating them is a really big thing.”

Lauren Foster finished with 13 points for the Blue Devils (2-5).

