YARMOUTH — Nick Pelletier sent the game to overtime by sinking three free throws with five seconds left in regulation, capping a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback by Gray-New Gloucester, which win on to notch a 63-57 boys basketball victory over Yarmouth in a WMC boys basketball contest Saturday.

Pelletier made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. Nicholas Kariotis added 18 points and Jay Hawkes had 11 for the Patriots (4-3).

Clippers (4-4) got 16 points from William Cox, 13 from Jason Lainey and 12 from Aiden Hickey.

Leavitt 53, Biddeford 44

TURNER — Wyatt Hathaway sank a pair of 3-pointers and Joziah Learned slammed home an offensive rebound as the Hornets (5-1) went on a late 8-0 run to secure a win over the Tigers (3-3) on Saturday.

Hathaway finished with four 3-pointers and 18 points. Learned had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Cole Morin registered 11 points and 16 rebounds for Leavitt.

Will Harriman scored 23 points for the Tigers. Alex McAlevey added 12 on four 3-pointers.

Medomak Valley 56, Mt. Blue 47

WALDOBORO — Sophomore point guard Patrick McKenney was prolific from the line with 17-of-20 shooting and a game-high 28 points to lift Medomak Valley to a 57-46 triumph over Mt. Blue in boys basketball action Saturday.

The Panthers (8-1) took an eight-point lead in the first quarter and held tight through the next three frames. Sophomore forward Trevor Brown contributed eight field goals for 16 points for Medomak Valley.

The Cougars (3-6) spread their offense fairly evenly as junior point guard Jacob Farnham posted a team-high 14 points, Bradley Shamba notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach Poisson produced another 11 points.

NYA 64, St. Dom’s 38

AUBURN — Te’Andre King registered an impressive 12 field goals for 24 points as North Yarmouth Academy dispatched St. Dominic Academy 64-38 in boys basketball action Saturday.

The Panthers’ (5-1) defense was on track in the first half, taking a 14-0 first-quarter lead their way to a 36-7 halftime advantage. Christopher Hamblett contributed 15 points, while Bryce Poulin added 10 for North Yarmouth.

The Saints (2-4) were paced by Eli St. Laurent with 12 points and Gabe Carey with 10 points.

Windham 35, Oxford Hills 30

WINDHAM — Will Mannette hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 16 points to lead the Eagles (3-5) past the Vikings (0-7).

Mannette’s shooting helped Windham turn an 8-7 deficit after one quarter into a 21-16 halftime lead.

Nuar Bol grabbed nine rebounds for Eagles.

Colby Huckins led Oxford Hills with nine points.

York 82, Poland 47

YORK — Brady Cummins drilled five 3-pointers and scored 25 points as the Wildcats (7-0) handled the Knights (2-6).

Will MacDonald added 21 points, all coming in the first three quarters. Jonathan Donovan scored 11 points and Tommy Coughlin chipped in eight.

Evan Kelly paced Poland with 13 points, while Joe Ringuette added 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boothbay 51, Lisbon 42

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Glory Blethen scored 20 points to lead the Seahawks (6-1) over the Greyhounds (4-3).

Chloe Arsenault added 12 points, and Josey Smith chipped in six for Boothbay.

Giana Russo paced Lisbon with 17 points. Charlie Cox scored 13 points and Destiny Deshaines finished with nine.

Hall-Dale 47, Spruce Mountain 39

FARMINGDALE — Iris Ireland scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs over the Phoenix in an MVC game Saturday.

Lilly Platt and Averi Baker each added seven points for Hall-Dale (3-5).

Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain (2-6) with 12 points, while Jaycee Cole added 11 points.

Leavitt 42, Biddeford 29

BIDDEFORD — Taylor White collected a game-high 14 points to lead Leavitt to a 42-29 victory over Biddeford in girls basketball play Saturday.

The Hornets (2-4) pollinated 20 points in the second quarter to take a 25-13 halftime lead. Kayleigh Gilbert contributed nine points on two field goals, including a 3-pointer, and four free throws.

Megan Mourmouras tallied a team-high 10 points for the Tigers (1-5).

Madison 51, Mountain Valley 44

RUMFORD — Katie Worthen scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Falcons.

Emily Edgerly added 14 points for Madison (5-3).

Avery Sevigny led Mountain Valley (4-4) with 16 points, while Rylee Sevigny contributed 13 points.

Monmouth 43, Mt. Abram 29

SALEM — Libby Clement put up 16 points to lead Monmouth to a 43-29 girls basketball victory over Mt. Abram on Saturday.

The Roadrunners (3-5) lead 15-13 at the half. Junior forward Madison Phelps tabulated nine points, while Camryn Wahl added six for Mt. Abram.

The Mustangs (6-1) wore down the opposition in the fourth quarter with a 21-8 run. Alexa Allen chipped in with seven points in the winning effort.

Oak Hill 59, Telstar 38

BETHEL — Desirae Dumais was one of three Oak Hill players with double-digit points in a 59-38 girls basketball victory over Telstar on Saturday.

Dumais drained three 3-pointers and tallied a team-high 17 points. Anna Beach added 12 for the Raiders (6-2), and Audrey Dillman scored 10.

Luci Rothwell scored a game-high 21 points for Telstar (0-8), while Brooklyn Kimball contributed seven.

Oxford Hills 54, Windham 36

PARIS — Julia Colby drained a game-high 18 points in a balanced attack as Oxford Hills came away with a 54-36 victory over Windham in girls basketball action Saturday.

The Vikings (8-0) powered through the first quarter with a 20-6 run. Cecelia Dieterich contributed nine points for Oxford Hills.

The Eagles (3-4) were led by Hannah and Sarah Talon. Hannah recorded four field goals and four free throws for a team-leading 12 points, while Sarah hit two 3-pointer and scored 11 points.

Yarmouth 36, Gray-New Gloucester 21

YARMOUTH — Margaret McNeil hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points as the Clippers (6-2) defeated the Patriots (5-2).

Calin McGonagle added 10 points, while Ava Feeley and Katelyn D’Appolonia scored seven apiece for Yarmouth.

Samantha Fortin led the Patriots with nine points.

York 68, Poland 31

POLAND — York was money from long distance in a 68-31 Western Maine Conference girls basketball win over Poland on Saturday.

Nina Howe led the onslaught with five of the Wildcats’ nine 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points. Ava Giacobba and Emily Rainforth added 11 points apiece for York (4-3) and Kristen Leroux hit two treys and scored eight points.

Allie Ferland topped Poland (2-5) with 10 points.

Winthrop 52, Dirigo 32

DIXFIELD — Senior guard Aaliyah WilsonFalcone recorded a game-high 13 points to pace a balanced attack as Winthrop nailed down a 52-32 girls basketball victory over Dirigo on Saturday.

After leading 18-14 at halftime, the Ramblers’ (7-0) full-court press took over in the second half, forcing turnovers to expand the lead. Senior guard Kena Souza contributed eight points for Winthrop.

Junior guard Paige Lueders led the Cougars (2-6) with 11 points on four field goals, including two treys.

NYA 52, St. Dom’s 36

AUBURN — Anna Drummond led a balanced offense with 12 points, and the Panthers (6-0) pulled away from a 24-24 halftime tie against the Saints (4-2).

Alexandra Wallingford and Mia-Angelina Leslie scored 10 apiece for the Saints.

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG 4, York/Traip/Marshwood 0

YORK — Gigi Ouellette opened the scoring and four different players scored goals in St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester’s girls hockey victory over York/Traip/Marshwood on Saturday.

The Saints (5-2) outpaced the Wildcats (3-8) by a margin of 46-12 in shots on goal. Lily Beauchesne, Madison Pelletier and Taryn Cloutier rounded out the scoring for the Saints.

BOYS HOCKEY

Presque Isle 5, Capital Region 3

KENTS HILL — Jonah Roy had two goals for the Presque Isle Wildcats in a 5-3 victory over the Capital Region Hawks (Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence).

Colby Carlisle, Gage Letourneau and Connor Demerchant each had a goal and two assists for the Wildcats (4-2).

Coleman Watson had two goals for the Hawks. Cam Jordan also scored for Capital Region (1-3).

Brandon Poitras made 18 saves for the Wildcats, while Thomas Thornton made 38 saves for the Hawks.

St. Dom’s 3, Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 1

BIDDEFORD — Lucas Pushard had a goal and an assist to lead St. Dom’s to a 3-1 boys hockey win over Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard on Saturday.

Leo Naous and Jaden Webster also scored for the Saints (5-2).

Bryce Pray had Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard’s lone goal.

« Previous

filed under: