100 Years Ago: 1920

The newly elected officers of the Maine State Fair will meet at the Peoples Savings Bank at nine o’clock next Monday morning. At the final meeting of the old board Treasurer Callahan reported total receipts were $39,645.95 and total expenditures were $32,150 leaving a balance for the year of $7,500.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Texas industrialist Ross Perot expressed disappointment Thursday over his failure to deliver a planeload of “badly needed supplies” to American prisoners of war in North Vietnam but vowed “I’m not giving up.” Perot arrived in New York en route to Dallas.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Poland Bicentennial license plates are being sold by the Excelsior Grange at five locations. They may be purchased for $5 each at the Community Health Center, Poland Spring; the Country Corner Store; Movieland Video; Our Farm Feed Store, Hackett Mills Road; and Melinda’s Beauty Salon, Keystone Spring Road, off Empire Road. The plates are permitted on the front of vehicles during 1995 in place of normal tags, in observance of Poland’s 200th anniversary.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

