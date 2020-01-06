BRIDGTON — Lake Region High School seniors Savannah Mullins and Leah Clavette were presented Citizen of the Month certificates and gift cards from the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club on Dec. 19. The students’ families joined them.

The seniors exemplify service and academic achievement, attributes the Rotary Club looks for in Lake Region High School seniors when presenting the award. The young women were acknowledged by Rotarians and by their families for the contribution they have made and will make in the future. Both will continue their education in Maine.

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. on the first, third and fourth Thursdays of each month at the Bridgton Community Center. For more information, visit lakeregionrotary.com or the Facebook page.

