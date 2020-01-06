SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA

Wilton Town Office

158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294

Town Office Phone: 207-645-4961

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Selectboard Meeting 6:00 PM

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Minutes of the Selectboard Meeting of December 3, 2019

2. Public Comment

3. Consideration of MBTV Annual Budget

4. Parking and Traffic Ordinance Discussion

a. Public Comment

5. Consideration of Water Department and Wastewater Department Proposed 2020 Budgets

6. Forster Mill Update

a. Consideration of selling metal building on the property

7. Consideration of Finance Committee member to fill vacancy

8. Update on Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium

a. Consideration of Accepting outside funding for potential legal costs associated with Moratorium

9. Manager’s Report

a. 2020 Budget Schedule

b. 2020 Department Report Schedule

10. Other business

11. Adjourn

