SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA
Wilton Town Office
158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294
Town Office Phone: 207-645-4961
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Selectboard Meeting 6:00 PM
AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
1. Minutes of the Selectboard Meeting of December 3, 2019
2. Public Comment
3. Consideration of MBTV Annual Budget
4. Parking and Traffic Ordinance Discussion
a. Public Comment
5. Consideration of Water Department and Wastewater Department Proposed 2020 Budgets
6. Forster Mill Update
a. Consideration of selling metal building on the property
7. Consideration of Finance Committee member to fill vacancy
8. Update on Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium
a. Consideration of Accepting outside funding for potential legal costs associated with Moratorium
9. Manager’s Report
a. 2020 Budget Schedule
b. 2020 Department Report Schedule
10. Other business
11. Adjourn
