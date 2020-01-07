FARMINGTON — Senior point guard Lexi Mittelstadt posted a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds as Mt. Blue defeated Erskine Academy 59-47 in girls basketball action Tuesday.

The Cougars (4-5) came out strong in the first quarter and shot well with eight 3-pointers, including three by Mittlestadt.

Sophomore shooting guard Eva-Marie Stevens contributed 13 points for Mt. Blue, including a pair of 3-point field goals.

sophomore guard Sarah Prual came off the bench for a team-leading 10 points for the Eagles (5-4).

Edward Little 46, Bonny Eagle 33

AUBURN — Hannah Chaput led the Red Eddies (1-8) to their first win with 17 points in a home victory against the Scots (4-5).

Caroline Hammond scored 11 points for Edward Little and Chantel Ouellette added 10 points.

Edward Little used a press defense in the third quarter to create turnovers, and outscored the Scots 18-8.

Allexius Theberge led Bonny Eagle with 11 points, and Emma Abbott and Jillian Faulkner each had five points.

Gray-New Gloucester 53, Lake Region 28

NAPLES — Jordan Grant scored 23 points to power the Patriots (6-2) past the Lakers (2-5).

Grant scored 16 of her 23 points in the first half. Eliza Hotham chipped in with eight points and six rebounds for Gray-New Gloucester.

Melissa Mayo scored 10 points for Lake Region.

Massabesic 67, Lewiston 56

LEWISTON — Sophomore guard Marissa Holt recorded a team-high 22 points as Massabesic broke out of the gate strong to secure a 67-56 victory over Lewiston in girls basketball action Tuesday.

The Mustangs (6-3) took advantage of several Lewiston turnovers, and jumped out to an early 25-13 first-quarter lead. Sophomore guard Mary Duffy contributed 13 points.

Senior forward Madeline Foster posted a game-high 24 points for the Blue Devils (2-6), while junior guard Emily Strachan added 14 in the losing effort.

Mt. Ararat 54, Leavitt 40

TOPSHAM — Elsa Daulerio had 16 points as the Eagles (2-5) handled the Hornets (2-6).

Lauren Mango added 15 points and Kyla Greenleaf chipped in with eight points and five assists.

Alison Noniweicz paced the Hornets with 10 points and Emelia Bowie added nine.

Poland 39, Fryeburg 26

POLAND — With the game tied at 24 after three quarters, the Knights (3-5) pulled away in the fourth quarter by going on a 15-2 run to defeat the visiting Raiders (1-7).

The Knights started hitting shots and played solid defense in the final quarter. Allie Ferland led Poland with 13 points, and Emma Bunyea and Sophia Vallee each had nine.

Camden Jones and Emily Walker had eight points apiece for the Raiders.

St. Dom’s 33, NYA 30

YARMOUTH — Rebecca Zimmerman scored 10 points as the visiting Saints (5-2) handed the Panthers (6-1) their first loss of the season.

Mia Angelina-Leslie added nine points for St. Dom’s, which avenged a loss to NYA last week.

Katherine Larson had a game-high 13 points for the Panthers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dirigo 71, Carrabec 43

DIXFIELD — Dirigo pulled away from Carrabec with a 24-point third quarter and earned a 71-43 MVC boys basketball victory Tuesday.

Charlie Houghton scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-6), and Mateo Lapointe added 16 points.

Carrabec’s (1-9) Luke Carey topped all scorers with 19 points.

Edward Little 63, Bonny Eagle 47

STANDISH — John Shea scored 21 points and Max Creaser added 13 as the Red Eddies (7-1) used a 33-20 run in the second and third quarters to pull away from the Scots (5-4).

Dan Milks chipped in 10 points for Edward Little.

Zach Maturo scored 17 points for Bonny Eagle. Jacob Humphrey added 12.

Fryeburg 47, Poland 33

FRYEBURG — William Hallam scored 13 points and Armel Maloji added 10 as the Raiders (3-4) erased a 13-8 first-quarter deficit and beat the Knights (2-7) at Fryeburg.

Gage Bachelder led Poland with 10 points.

Lake Region 49, Gray-New Gloucester 47

NAPLES — Evan Willey had 16 points while Jacob Stone and Liam Gross added eight apiece as the Lakers (4-2) edged the Patriots (4-4).

Nicholas Kariotis scored 21 points for Gray-New Gloucester, while Joshua Michaud added nine points.

Leavitt 56, Mt. Ararat 48

TURNER — Wyatt Hathaway had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Hornets (6-1) past the Eagles (1-6).

Cole Morin added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Leavitt, and Joziah Learned had 14 points and seven rebounds.

James Singleton led the Eagles with 23 points, while Caleb Manuel chipped in with nine points.

Lewiston 61, Massabesic 34

WATERBORO — Ali Abdullahi scored 16 points to lead the Blue Devils (5-4) past the Mustangs (2-7).

Evan Williams and David Omasombo each added 13 points for Lewiston.

Jacob Raymond paced Massabesic with 12 points, while Ethan Roy finished with eight.

Madison 78, Telstar 50

MADISON — Thomas Dean scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs over the Rebels in an MVC game Tuesday.

Cameron Cobb scored 18 points, while Caden Franzose added 12 points for Madison (3-6).

Davin Mason led Telstar (1-7) with 24 points.

Mt. Blue 49, Erskine 44

SOUTH CHINA — Jacob Farnham scored 18 points to lead the Cougars to a KVAC win over the Eagles.

Hunter Meeks scored 10 points, and Hunter Donald and Bradley Shamba each added eight points for Mt. Blue (4-6).

Andrew Robinson led Erskine (0-9) with 14 points, while Logan Tenney added 11 points.

NYA 73, St. Dom’s 41

YARMOUTH — Te’Andre King had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, and Chris Hamblett added 18 points as the Panthers (6-1) jumped out to a 40-10 halftime lead and beat the Saints (2-5).

Logan Welch added nine points for NYA. Marshal Adams scored 13 points for St. Dom’s.

Rangeley 83, Sacopee Valley 38

AUBURN — Junior guard Kenneth Thompson tossed a game-high 30 points as Rangeley dispatched Sacopee Valley 83-38 in boys basketball action TuesdaY.

The Lakers (7-1) capitalized on Sacopee Valley’s foul trouble in the second stanza and led 33-18 at the half. Senior guard Nolan Boone contributed 15 points for Rangeley.

Mcgwire Sawyer paced the Hawks (1-6) with 29 points on 11 field goals, including one from beyond the arc, and six free throws.

Winthrop 54, Lisbon 45

LISBON — Ryan Baird paced Winthrop with 14 points in a 54-45 victory over Lisbon in a boys basketball contest Tuesday.

Cameron Hachey chipped in 13 points for the Ramblers (11-0) and Gavin Perkins contributed 11 points.

DJ Douglass scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Greyhounds (4-3), while Corey Wiers finished with 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

Hampden Academy 6, Capital Region 2

KENTS HILL — Owen Cross had two goals and two assists to pace Hampden Academy past Capital Region in a boys hockey game Tuesday.

Khaleb Hale and Cooper Leland had a goal and an assist each. Mike Delahanty and Adam Thompson each had a goal for the Broncos (5-0-1). Ryan Cooper made 13 saves in the victory.

Cam Jordan had a goal and an assist for Capital Region (Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence), which falls to 1-4. Coleman Watson also scored. Adrian O’Connell made 28 saves in the loss.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Brandeis 71, Bates 66

WALTHAM, Mass. — Brandeis connected on 46.4 percent of its 3-pointers, Collin Sawyer finished with 20 points and Eric D’Aguanno had 14 as the Judges (8-3) rallied to beat the Bobcats (7-4) on Tuesday.

Bates (7-4), which led by as many as 17 points, were led by the 17 points each by Jeff Spellman and Omar Sarr. Stephon Baxter added 11 points off the bench.

