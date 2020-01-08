For quite a while now, there have been a lot of lamentations about how the two political parties cannot get anything done down in Washington, D.C. With false sobs, the pundits bemoan the fact that there is no reaching across the aisle to solve the problems of the country. And yet, when it comes to spending, the two parties unite, arm-in-arm, in perfect harmony as they goose step merrily toward a cliff which is as dark as it is long.

Right now, we seem to be caught up in the age of great posturing. Some day, however, when the world of paper money finally collapses under the weight of fiscal irresponsibility, someday that era of posturing will end and then we will have new rulers to deal with. They won’t be as pleasant as the ones we appear to have now.

Andy Bennett, Buckfield

