SOUTH PARIS – Arline Esther Staley, called Esther, Mom, Gram or Aunt Esther, 86, passed away on January 4, 2020 at Market Square Healthcare Center. She was born in Bridgton on September 24, 1933 to Harold and Amanda (Berry) Stone. In her younger years, she worked at the local drug store where she used to serve ice-cream and sodas, and also worked at the parts counter at Staley Chevrolet. She then moved to Wilsons Mills in 1970 and traveled to Dixville Notch where she worked in the laundry department at the Balsoms Hotel. She then moved to Colebrook, NH around 1982 and worked at the Burlington Coat Factory until retirement. In 1996 she moved to South Paris to be closer to family, and her last move was in 2014 where she moved in with Frank until her passing. She enjoyed sewing and old time country music. She joined the Maine Country Music Association where she met Russ and was the historian for a few years. She liked playing her keyboard as a pastime. She was also a member of the Paris Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to sew and make colorful placemats and coasters. She loved teddy bears and anything with owls on them. Russ used to buy the pair of holiday bears each year for Arline. She was survived by her son Frank Staley and his wife Debbie; grandson Nicholas Staley and wife Melanie; great-grandchildren Owen, Austin and Lila Staley; step grandson Zachary Haines of NJ; former daughter-in-law Emily Staley; sisters Jean Perry of North Conway, NH and Eleanor Norton of Bridgton and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Carroll P. Staley; son Keith H. Staley; sister Caroline Warren of Bridgton; father and mother Harold & Amanda Stone of Bridgton; significant other Russsel Adams of South Paris. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday January 11, at 3 p.m., at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Maine Country Music Association,272 Lewiston Street,Mechanic Falls, ME 04256.