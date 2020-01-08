SOUTH PARIS – Robert (Bob) George Ellery, of Bailey Hill Road, Poland, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 6, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home after several months of declining health. Bob was born in Mechanic Falls on April 2, 1933 to Mary (Bridge) and George Ellery, Jr. He grew up and attended elementary/high school in Mechanic Falls.

Bob attended the Maine Vocational Technical Institute before being drafted into the U.S. Army serving from 1953 to 1955. Bob often joked that the conflict ended when the North Koreans heard he was on his way there. After serving his country, Bob attended the Gorham State Teachers College, graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. It was during this period Bob met his future wife, Barbara Fancy. They were married on July 16, 1960 and settled in Poland in 1967 where they raised three daughters and many pets who were considered family.

Bob worked first as a teacher in the Lewiston School system and later as a social worker for the Maine Department of Human Services. He was fortunate to be able to retire at 55 to enjoy golfing with his buddies, fishing, camping, gardening, traveling with Barbara and spending time working on his house. In his younger years he played soccer, baseball, football, basketball and softball. He truly enjoyed being outside working in his yard and spending time with his family. Watching sports, especially baseball and football, was a favorite past-time of his.

Bob was a member of the Auburn United Methodist Church and a past member of the American Legion Post 150, Mechanic Falls.

Bob and Barbara enjoyed 54 years of marriage together before her passing in May 2015 which after that time, he was never quite the same. Bob was a kind and gentle man who will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Patricia Timberlake (Dave) of Poland; and Candace Grist (Eric), of North Smithfield, RI; grandchildren Lindsay Abrams, Abigail and Rebecca L’Italien, Katlyn and Robert Barnard, Matthew and Katherine Grist, along with several nieces and nephews, and his faithful cat Lucky, who misses her buddy. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sisters Lois Morrell, Esther Crooker, Ruth Deering; brother William Ellery; daughter, Suzanne Ellery and a granddaughter, Arella Abrams.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a celebration of Bob’s life on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Private burial will take place in the spring.

Bob’s family would like to express their deep appreciation for the support and care received from the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris, Maine. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to this wonderful organization’s residents’ activity fund at:

Maine Veterans Home

477 High St.

South Paris, ME 04281 or https://mainevets.org/locations/southparisdonations/

