The fresh snowfall clearly shows that many animals are very busy in the winter. If you want to learn what is making those tracks, join Mahoosuc Land Trust and Rick Churchill, our popular, local naturalist, on Saturday, January 18 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. for a snowshoe around the new, 1-mile Esker Loop on the McCoy-Chapman Forest. We will look for and identify plants and animal tracks on this gentle walk over an esker, through mixed hardwoods with a view of the Androscoggin River. Meet at the Mahoosuc Land Trust’s Valentine Farm, 162 North Road, Bethel at 9:45 a.m. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling the office 207-824-3806. submitted photo