STATE — The Maine Community Foundation offers more than 600 scholarships that support students pursuing studies in music, journalism, teaching, horticulture, technology, the arts, and many other fields. The scholarships are available for students who attend secondary, post-secondary, and graduate schools, as well as non-traditional programs.

A complete listing of scholarships available for the upcoming school year is now online at the Maine Community Foundation website, www.mainecf.org.

In 2019, the community foundation awarded nearly $3.4 million in scholarships to more than 1,200 Maine students attending schools in the state, across the country, and around the world.

Adult learners can benefit from scholarship funds that help them navigate the road back to school. About 200,000 Mainers who started college never completed their degrees. MaineCF is focusing on this group as part of its goal to advance education in Maine.

MaineCF’s scholarship funds are established for a variety of reasons, from honoring a family member to carrying on the tradition of “giving back” that helped an individual through college. To establish a scholarship fund at the community foundation, call Liz Fickett, scholarship funds manager, toll-free at 877 700 6800, ext. 2015.

MaineCF is a supporting member of the MaineSpark coalition, a 10-year commitment by education, nonprofit, philanthropy, and business leaders to ensure Maine’s workforce is productive and competitive. Its goal: By 2025, 60% of Mainers will hold education and workforce credentials that position Maine and its families for success.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: