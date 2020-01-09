WINTHROP – Jean Naomi Carter, 80, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 15, 1939, in North Whitefield, Maine, the daughter of Elsie Fowles. Jean graduated from Cony High School in 1957. Following graduation, Jean worked at Maine State Retirement System until 1960. She married her childhood sweetheart, Hubert Carter Jr. on Aug. 16, 1958, in Vassalboro, and together they raised four boys. From 1960-1967 Jean was employed as a daycare worker. From 1970-1989 she owned and operated Carter’s Boarding Home in Dixfield, Maine, caring for veterans and state patients. She also was owner/bookkeeper of Carter Investigations and Security Consultants from 1988-2009. She loved camping, dancing, spending time at the family camp at Little Kennebago, wintering near her sisters’ home in Alabama, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean is survived by her husband, Hubert Carter Jr. of Winthrop, her four sons, Tony Carter and wife, Kathie of Dixfield, Steve Carter and wife, Barbie of Mexico, Dean Carter and wife, Linda of Auburn, Stacy Carter and wife, Pam of Rumford, sister, Joan Prada and husband, James of Loxley, Alabama, sister, Nancy Smith and husband, Harry of Loxley, Alabama, and 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and many loved nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her mother, Elsie Fowles, mother-in-law, Eunice Carter, whom she adored, and father-in-law, Hubert Carter Sr. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Webb River Valley Sportsman’s Club on Canton Point Rd in Dixfield. The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice, and the team of caregivers who tended to Jean’s care throughout her illness. An interment will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, friends and family wishing may make donations in Jean’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

« Previous