It’s a new year and a new decade. Many people are thinking about ways to improve their life. Responsible Pet Care suggests adopting a pet.

Take a look at Doolin. You won’t have to look far to find Doolin in the Community Room at the shelter. She will be the cutie greeting you at your feet.

Doolin is a one and a half year old orange and white tabby. She enjoys hanging around with some of the other cats in the room. She was a little shy when she first entered the shelter, but she has turned around to become a happy cat. She will blossom when she is in her own home.

There have been studies showing that having a special pet can improve health and over all quality of life for the pet owner. With so many special pets ready for adoptions, Responsible Pet Care would like to match you up to your perfect mate and improve your life.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

