NORWAY — The days are already getting longer, and it’s time to start planning our gardens for spring! Please join us on January 26th for a fun and casual gathering featuring live music, food, hot drinks, and lots of seeds! Everyone is welcome to come learn more about Alan Day Community Garden (ADCG) and how to be a part of growing and benefiting from this valuable community resource. We will have free seeds to give away and new seeds for purchase, and information about our Youth Leadership Program, Garden Share Program, Community Market, Volunteer Program, and garden space for anyone who wants to grow their own food. We believe that everyone should have access to healthy and affordable food.

The ADCG has been building a local food system, supporting youth education, and providing garden space for the community for 10 years. Thousands of pounds of organic food have been grown, right in the heart of Norway, on the 3 acre parcel of land at the corner of Whitman St. and Pearl St., formerly owned by C.B. Cummings & Sons. In 2019 the garden opened a Community Market on Friday evenings, which gladly accepts SNAP benefits, and offers a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, local crafts, free workshops and demos, live music, kids activities, and more. Local food and craft vendors are welcome to apply to join the market, which will be expanding in 2020 to include more farmers.

Come celebrate with us at our Plant the Seed event on January 26th, 1-3pm at the Progress Center, 35 Cottage St. in Norway. Enjoy some hot soup, bread, and drinks while you learn about the ADCG, meet board and committee members, fellow gardeners, and other folks who are joining us for the first time. This event is free and open to the public, so come and bring a friend. You can learn more about the Community Garden online at alandaycommunitygarden.org/ or call 207-346-0708 FMI.

