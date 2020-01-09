Mountain Valley Rec Men’s Basketball League

Archies, Inc Undefeated in MVRBL: Archies (6-0) made easy work of Ballers (0-6), dumping the young group, 89-61. Ryan Baillargeon hit 6 threes and totaled 32 points to lead the winners. Craig Derouch added 16 points, Owen Jones 13 and Glen Dubois 10 to support the cause. Ballers was led by Draven Finnegan with 23 points (5 threes), while Cam Gadbois had 13 and Keegan Davis 11 more. Then Wentworth Woodworking/Mac’s Car Wash (4-2) handled Bessey Design (2-4), 86-75. Unfortunately individual scores were not available to recognize.

The Hotel Rumford (5-1) remained in 2nd place with a 96-56 drubbing of Jay (1-5). The victors were led by Tom Danylik with 31 points followed by Eric Canwell with 22 (4 threes) and Brad Marshall and Craig Milledge with 17 points each. Jay was led by Jake Turner with 34 points (7 threes) and Dave Hodgkins with 10.

Lastly, The Bethel Bobcats (3-3) bounced on E and E Awards (3-3), 92-67. Bethel was directed by Casey Watson with 20 points (6 threes), Jarrett Bean 17, Dom Haines 16 (4 threes) and Ryan Savage 13 (4 threes). E and E Awards got 25 from Nick St Germain, 13 each from Jeremy St Germain and Tyler Chaisson and 10 from the human bowling ball, Nate Schultz.

