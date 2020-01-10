Mainers should be proud and thankful for Congressman Jared Golden.

Rep. Golden’s response to the question of impeachment has been calm and measured. Though I might not have voted the way he did, it is clear that he carefully considered the available evidence prior to making his decision, as the Constitution requires him to do.

While impeachment in the House was going on, Congressman Golden remained focused on what Mainers sent him to D.C. to do — working every day for his constituents. He is pushing for legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs, fighting for Maine’s lobstermen against unfair regulations, and protecting health care access.

I am going to continue to support Rep. Golden because he is a voice of reason for those of us who appreciate thoughtfulness and careful consideration. I sincerely appreciate that he is making good on the issues that he campaigned on while holding the president accountable.

John Parsons, Durham

