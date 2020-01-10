AUGUSTA — The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) will host a full day of educational programming on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Maine Agricultural Trades Show at the Augusta Civic Center. The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

MOFGA will offer programming spanning topics from soil tests to pests and from organic livestock production to organic certification and public policy. A flower growers’ round-table discussion will be offered, as will an informal overview and discussion of MOFGA’s programs. MOFGA’s programs are free and open to all at the show. Staff will offer additional information outside of the educational sessions throughout the entire event.

More information about MOFGA’s schedule of events is available at https://mofga.org/MOFGA-Events/mofga-day-at-the-2020-maine-agricultural-trades-show.

« Previous

Next »