JAY – Carole M. Holt, 77, a resident of Jay, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center, surrounded by her entire family.She was born July 5, 1942 in Jay, the daughter of Louis Marchetti and Ida (Gonnella) Marchetti. She graduated from Jay High School in 1960. On Nov. 23, 1963 she married Daniel R. Holt at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. They were married 44 years before his passing on June 14, 2007. She worked for Forster Manufacturing in Wilton, the local shoe shops and for Food City in Livermore Falls.Carole loved spending time with her family and always hosted many gatherings at her home, including Christmas Eve with all her traditions. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, knitting, canning and doing ceramics and absolutely loved riding on the back of a Harley. Carole took pride in her exceptional “weedless” garden. She taught her kids to cook all of her traditional Italian dishes. The smell of her sauce simmering from a quarter mile away was common. She loved sharing coffee brandy with her friends, she was so much fun to be around. You could always count on a special handmade gift from her on the holidays.She is survived by her daughters Leslie Violette and her husband Ed of Benton, Carrie Bannister and her fiancé Leo LaPointe of Sabattus, her son Shawn Holt and his wife Abrey of Livermore; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, her brothers Louis, John, Joseph “Pip”, Ronald and Ralph Marchetti and her sisters Sandrina Roy, Rina Gallant and Laura Moreau. A special thanks from the family to Dave and Debbie Labbe, Paula Greenleaf and Nancy Abssi, for checking in on her daily. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment in the spring at Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Rd, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers,contributions can be made to:St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN, 38105

